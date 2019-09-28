Surprise ready to host annual Fiesta Grande

Time to celebrate cultural heritage

The 6th Annual Surprise Fiesta Grande goes 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Villanueva Recreation Complex, 15660 N. Hollyhock St.

Celebrate the city’s cultural heritage with authentic Mexican food, a classic car show, a kids zone, music and live entertainment. The free event recognizes the significance of the Original Town Site and the importance of the Grand Avenue Corridor to the City of Surprise and the West Valley.

The schedule is as follows:

• 5 p.m. Opening – Surprise Youth Folklorico Dance Class

• 5:15 p.m. Fiesta Mexicana Dance (Ballet)

• 6:15 p.m. Banda La Finikera

• 7 p.m. La Hora Loca Show

• 7:15 p.m. Grupo Caribe

• 8 p.m. La Hora Loca Show

• 8:15 p.m. Soul Persuasion

• 8:55 p.m. Marisol Ortiz

• 9:15 p.m. Str8up

Free shuttle service and parking is available 4:30-10:30 p.m. at the AZ TechCelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road.

IF YOU GO

What: Surprise Fiesta Grande

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: Villanueva Rec Complex, 15660 N. Hollyhock St.

Admission: Free