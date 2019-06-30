Surprise planning free July 4th fireworks show Celebrate Independence Day at the 36th Annual 4th of July Celebration 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 4th at Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Ave. Event admission is free and will feature live music, food trucks, yard games, contests and more. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with a fireworks display at 8:40 p.m.

