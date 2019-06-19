Sun City West to celebrate July 4th with big band sounds

Celebrate Independence Day with a Holiday Show 1 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at Palm Ridge Recreational Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive.

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West welcomes the Forever Young Orchestra, featuring 20 accomplished musicians who have all studied and performed music their entire adult lives, with most starting during childhood.

The instruments in the orchestra include two alto saxophones, two tenor saxophones, one baritone saxophone, one flute, one clarinet, three trumpets, three trombones, one keyboard, one set of drums, one bass guitar, one rhythm guitar and two vocalists. The experience of the musicians ranges from playing in high school, college and Armed Forces bands to playing in various symphonies and teaching music at high schools.

These artists combine their talents in Forever Young Orchestra to create a big band sound.

Tickets are free to Sun City West residents only (two tickets per rec card). Tickets are only available at the R.H. Johnson Box Office, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd.

IF YOU GO

Who: Forever Young Orchestra

When: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Palm Ridge Recreational Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive