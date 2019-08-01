Sun City West summer series to close with a sellout

Singer John Gamber takes the mic Aug. 27

The Sizzling Summer Series closes out with a sellout this month.

Singer John Gamber performs 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Stardust Theatre, inside the Kuentz Rec Center, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

The crooner is well-known locally, having performed throughout the Valley for many years. He began his career the evening his wife once “dragged” him into a dinner theater audition, and he got hooked.

He was recruited to perform at the Skye Restaurant in Peoria where he opened for The Drifters, The Tokens, Jay and the Americans and others.

Mr. Gamber states that his taste in music is eclectic and that he sings across many genres, but that his personal favorites are “any songs by Roy Orbison.”

He is donating his time for this concert, and a protion of the proceeds will be donated to the SCW Community Fund.

IF YOU GO

Who: John Gamber

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27

Where: Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd.