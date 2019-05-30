Sun City West pool party welcomes Buddy Holly tribute

Come Back Buddy, a three-piece rock-n-roll band inspired by the legendary Buddy Holly and the Crickets, performs 7 p.m. Friday, June 14 as part of the Pool Party celebration at the R.H. Johnson pool, 19803 N. 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd.

The trio’s repertoire includes the music of many artists from the 50s era including Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Ricky Nelson and, of course, Buddy Holly.

Mike Randall provides Come Back Buddy’s lead vocals and guitar, accompanied by Janine Randall on bass and Tim Kimbro, Scott Rice, Austin Case, Don Rinehart or Carlos Almeida on drums. Dean Randall on tenor sax joins Come Back Buddy on stage at select performances.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the pool party. No glass is allowed. Cost is $12, and snacks will be available for purchase.

Tickets are available at the R.H. Johnson box office, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., or at suncitywest.com .

IF YOU GO

Who: Come Back Buddy

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 14

Where: R.H. Johnson pool, 19803 N. 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd.

Cost: $12

More Information: suncitywest.com