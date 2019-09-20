Sun City West Fall Arts & Crafts Fair coming soon

Residents are invited to Sun City West’s Fall Arts and Crafts Fair, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the R.H. Johnson Recreation Center, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

This is the community’s 41st year hosting the event, which features the work of Sun City West artisans from more than 20 clubs offering pottery, jewelry, clothing, artwork and more. This event is ideal for collecting decorative items for the home or finding that special gift for the upcoming holidays.

The fair attracts collectors of popular local artists. A good number of items featured at the fair are sold year-round in the Village Store as well as at the fair, but some specialty items, such as pieces of metal art and woodworking pieces, are sold only at the fair because of size constraints.

Admission is free and open to the public. Accepted forms of payment at the fair are Visa, MasterCard, Discover, cash and checks. The Village Store has a point-of-sale barcoded system that requires sales tax to be added to purchases. All other vendors participating in the fair include sales tax in their prices. Purchase receipts are available upon request.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

Vendor space is available only to Sun City West Chartered Club members.

Contact Village Store Supervisor Katie Van Leuven at 623-544-6135 or katie.vanleuven@suncitywest.com .

IF YOU GO

What: Sun City West’s Fall Arts and Crafts Fair

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: R.H. Johnson Recreation Center, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

More Information: 623-544-6135 or katie.vanleuven@suncitywest.com