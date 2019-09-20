Sun City West couple on stage again in Theater West production

‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’ opens Oct. 22

Theater West Club of Sun City West will present “Don’t Dress for Dinner” Oct. 22-Nov. 3 at the Stardust Theater, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

Craig and Mary Lee will star in the lively farce set in a beautiful French farmhouse. Mistaken identities and mishaps along the way are the right ingredients for hilarious confusion and improvisation at breakneck speed, the theater states in a news release.

The Lees found their way to the stage at Stardust when they retired to Sun City West in 1998. Ms. Lee had experience performing vocally but had never acted in a play. Mr. Lee was reluctant, but with coaxing he agreed to fill in and do a small role. Since then, they’ve acted in more than 20 productions for Theatre West, as well as other theatres in the area.

They both enjoy the acting, but it’s really the camaraderie they have with fellow actors and memories of wonderful years on stage together that keep them coming back to Stardust, the theater adds.

They are now part of “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” written by Mary Camoletti and adapted by Robin Hawdon, and directed by Jim Reed.

Tickets are $12.50 and are available now at the R.H. Johnson box office, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., or online at theatrewest.scwclubs.com .

