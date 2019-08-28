Sun City West community theatre celebrates 10th anniversary

Ghostlight opens milestone season with ‘Arsenic’ on Sept. 12

Sun City West’s Ghostlight Theatre, 13541 W. Camino del Sol, celebrates its 10th anniversary season next month.

Ghostlight was founded in 2010 by Matt and Karen McAuley who, as the theatre notes, “had little more than a few bucks in their pocket, a few local volunteers and a handful of dedicated and talented actors.”

Since originally sharing space with Valley Vista High School in Surprise for its first three seasons, Ghostlight has its own 77-seat space in Sun City West, has grown into a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with five board members and, in 2019-20, a six-show season. In 2013, the theatre raised $15,000 to renovate a small retail location into an intimate performance area, including a small lobby and raised stage, and in 2014 added a Youth Theatre program.

After a decade of growth, Mr. McAuley easily names the element of Ghostlight of which he’s most proud.

“The family that we have built at Ghostlight,” he stated. “The actors and patrons and volunteers that we have had over the years that have made Ghostlight their theatre home.”

He characterizes Sun City West audiences as “engaged, knowledgeable and fun.”

For the 10th anniversary season, the theatre is re-mounting a number of productions from that debut season, starting with “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which opens the new run with an opening night of Thursday, Sept. 12.Tickets are $20, and are available at ghostlightaz.com .

IF YOU GO

What: Ghostlight Theatre’s 10th anniversary season: “Arsenic and Old Lace” (Sept. 12-22), “The Headless Horseman Of Sleepy Hollow: A Live Radio Broadcast” (Oct. 24-Nov.3), “Little Nell” (Jan. 16-26), “Alzheimer’s The Musical: A Night To Remember” (Feb. 27-March 8), “Art” (April 16-26), “Moby Dick: The Musical” (May 28-June 7)

Where: Ghostlight Theatre, 13541 W. Camino del Sol

More Information: ghostlightaz.com