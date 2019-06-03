Sun City West announces July Thursday movie series

Residents can beat the summer heat by coming indoors for the Thursday movie series in Sun City West at 7 p.m. at Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

July 4 – “Yankee Doodle Dandy”

A musical portrait of composer/singer/dancer George M. Cohan (James Cagney). From his early days as a child-star in his family’s vaudeville show to producing, directing, writing and starring in his own musical shows for which he composed his famous songs. Also Starring Joan Leslie, Walter Huston (B&W) (1942) (2H 6M) (NR).

July 11 – “Last Chance Harvey”

Romantic drama starring Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson. Harvey Shine (Hoffman) is one of life’s losers. When he flies to London for his daughter’s wedding, he is dismayed to learn that his daughter would prefer her stepfather (James Brolin) to walk her down the aisle. While drowning his sorrows, Harvey meets Kate (Thompson), a 40-something employee of the National Office for Statistics whose life has hitherto been limited to work, the occasional humiliating blind date and endless phone calls from her smothering mother (Eileen Atkins). Despite numerous setbacks and misunderstandings, a gradual connection forms between Kate and Harvey that will transform both of their lives. (C) (2009) (1H 33M) (PG-13).

July 18 – “The Fugitive”

Wrongfully accused of murdering his wife, Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) escapes from the law in an attempt to find her killer and clear his name. Pursuing him is a team of U.S. Marshals led by Deputy Samuel Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones), a determined detective who will not rest until Richard is captured. As Richard leads the team through a series of intricate chases, he attempts to find the secrets behind his wife’s death and struggles to expose the killer before it is too late. (C) (1993) (2H 10M) (PG-13).

July 25 – “Dumbo”

A live-action 2019 remake of the Disney classic about the little circus elephant who learns that nothing is impossible if you believe in yourself. It’s even possible for an elephant to fly! But when Dumbo displays his abilities, an evil businessman buys his circus with plans to exploit him. It’s up to Dumbo’s human friends to figure out a way to save both the little flying elephant and the circus. Starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green. (C) (2019) (1H 52M) (PG).

IF YOU GO

What: Thursday Night Movies

When: Doors open at 6 p.m., program starts at 7 (or when all seats are filled)

Where: Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

Cost: $2/person donation

Other: Hearing-assisted devices are available; please no food or drink in the theater