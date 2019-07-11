Sun City theater announces season ticket sales kick-off

By Nancy Rasmussen

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 1, Sun City Players Community Theater will offer 2019-2020 season tickets online at suncityplayerscommunitytheater.org. Season tickets are $25 and include all three 2019-2020 productions and preferred seating options.

All Players ticket sales are available to the public. Guests do not need to be a member to purchase tickets.

This season’s lineup has been announced.

“Gladys in Wonderland,” a comedy directed by Jim McConnell and produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc., premiers Oct. 25 and closes Nov. 3. “Gladys” is an octogenarian who resists the call of the grim reaper, only to conclude after assessing her options the afterlife doesn’t look so bad.

The second comedy of the season is “Revival at Possum Kingdom Community Church,” directed by Mary Harrison, also produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. Audiences will experience what happens when two con men meet up with a couple of church ladies looking for a preacher for an upcoming revival at their underpopulated community church in July 1950. “Revival” runs Jan. 10-19.

Rounding out the 2019-2020 season, Players will present an original Broadway musical retrospective under the direction of Dan See and Ginni Summers. “Broadway on 107th Avenue” features songs and dances from Players’ past musical performances. Performances run March 13-22.

“Broadway on 107th Avenue features well-known musical numbers from shows we have presented over the years and includes solos, duets, trios, ensemble numbers, dance features and full company numbers,” Players board member Jim Balk said. “This show will bring back fond memories with timeless music.”

For more information about Sun City Players Community Theater’s 2019-2020 season lineup, ticket sales, and information on how RCSC cardholders can join the Players team of volunteers, visit suncityplayerscommunitytheater.org .

Editor’s note: Nancy Rasmussen handles publicity for the Sun City Players Community Theater.

