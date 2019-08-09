Sun City seniors gonna boogie at disco event

Banner Olive Branch Senior Center, Dutch Bros teaming up for local residents

The Banner Olive Branch Senior Center and Dutch Bros invites Sun City seniors to a Let’s Go Disco! event 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Banner Olive Branch Senior Center, 11250 N 107th Ave.

Underneath a disco ball, the event will feature about 100 attendees from Banner Olive Branch Senior center and 25 volunteers from #BlessPHX initiative, a group of volunteers from Dutch Bros Coffee.

Attendees will be encouraged to wear ’70s themed dress including Dutch Bros’ volunteers as they groove to the sounds of Donna Summer, the Bee Gees and other disco legends.

“We think this will be a lot of fun. You know, for some of our seniors, the ’70s were their favorite era and we are happy to be helping them re-live it for a morning,’’ Dawn Gielau, director of Banner Olive Branch Senior Center, stated.

In addition to music and dancing, there will be a photo station, games, free coffee and tea.

IF YOU GO

What: Disco event

When: 9-11 a.m., Wednesday Aug. 14

Where: Banner Olive Branch Senior Center, 11250 N. 107th Ave.