Sun City Players in need of pianist/accompanist

Theater planning Broadway musical production to open season

By Nancy Rasmussen

Special to the Independent

Celebrating its 57th season, Sun City Players Community Theater will present a Broadway musical retrospective featuring songs and dances from its past musical performances in March of 2020. The Players are seeking a pianist/accompanist to supply music support.

“Over the years we have been lucky to have experienced club members volunteer to provide piano accompaniment, coach our performers and lead our small band during rehearsals and performances,” Players board member Jim Balk said. “This year, however, we have exhausted our possibilities, and are hoping someone in the community will step up to assist us in presenting our spring musical.”

Players will present an original musical tribute titled “Broadway On 107th Avenue.”

As one of the oldest chartered clubs in Sun City, Players has presented many productions of Broadway musicals since 1963.

“This special program features well-known musical numbers from shows we have presented over the years. There will be solos, duets, trios, ensemble numbers, dance features and full company numbers,” Mr. Balk said. “This show will bring back fond memories with timeless music. Co-director Ginni Summers and director Dan See promise audiences a memorable show of sensational music to wrap up the Players 2019-2020 season. This crowd-pleasing musical production depends on an accomplished pianist to help us pull our production together.”

Auditions for Broadway on 107th Avenue are in November. Rehearsals begin in January, and show dates are in March of next year.

All rehearsals take place 1-4 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., where the play will also be performed.

Anyone interested in supporting the arts and the history of Sun City Players and are an accomplished and experienced pianist/accompanist, email Ms. Summers atginni_2005@hotmail.com .

Editor’s note: Nancy Rasmussen handles publicity for the The Sun City Players Community Theater.

