Sun City big band to host Independence Day concert

All Stars return for annual free show

The All Stars Band will celebrate Independence Day with its annual concert presented by Sun City Players Community Theater.

The show begins 3 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at Mountain View Rec Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave. The concert is free.

Band director Clark Chaffee promises a program of patriotic standards and familiar big band tunes. Featured soloists include Mr. Chaffee, Jane Higgs and Ginni Summers, who will open the show with her rendition of the National Anthem.

On July 4, 1996, Ed White and the late Don Stoyke selected a hand-picked group of 20 retired professional musicians in the Sun City, area to form a stage band called the “All Stars” built upon a love of the Big Band sounds of the ’40s and ’50s. Over the years the group has been an entertainment fixture not only throughout the West Valley but even as far west as California.

The band calls Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw and Dick Juergens among its influences.

IF YOU GO

What: The All Stars Band Independence Day concert

When: 3 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Where: Mountain View Rec Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave.

Admission: Free

More Information: Follow the Sun City All Stars Big Band on Facebook