Stardust announces August movies in Sun City West

With the month of August figuring to be a hot one outdoors, Stardust Theatre has announced its monthly Thursday night movie lineup to give residents a cool option while watching classic flicks.

Movies take place each Thursday of the month at 7 p.m., except for Aug. 22 when the theater is closed for maintenance.

Aug. 1 – “The Bridges Of Madison County”

The brief, illicit love affair between an Iowa housewife (Meryl Streep) and a post-middle-age free-lance photographer (Clint Eastwood) is chronicled in this powerful romance based on the best-selling novella by Robert James Waller. The story begins as globetrotting National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid journeys to Madison County in 1965 to film its lovely covered bridges. Upon his arrival, he stops by an old farmhouse to ask directions. There he encounters housewife, Francesca Johnson, whose spouse and two children are out of town. Thus begins their four-day affair, a liaison that fundamentally changes them both. (C) (1995) (2h 15m) (PG-13).

Aug. 8 – “Jurassic Park”

On a remote island, a wealthy entrepreneur secretly creates a theme park featuring living dinosaurs drawn from prehistoric DNA. Before opening the attraction to the public, he invites a top paleontologist, a paleobotanist, a mathematician/theorist, and his two eager grandchildren to experience the park, and help calm anxious investors. However, their park visit is anything but tranquil as the park’s security system breaks down, the prehistoric creatures break out, and the excitement builds to surprising results. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough. (C) (1993) (2h 7m) (PG-13).

Aug. 15 – “Poms”

This uplifting comedy tells the story of a woman who starts a cheerleading squad at a retirement community. Starring Academy Award winner Diane Keaton, Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Celia Weston, and Rhea Perlman, Poms is a “heartfelt and hilarious” story that proves it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (C) (2019) (1h 31m) (PG-13).

Aug. 29 – “A Dog’s Journey”

Some friendships transcend lifetimes. Picking up where A Dog’s Purpose left off, Ethan’s (Dennis Quaid) beloved dog Bailey finds a new destiny: Protect Ethan’s granddaughter CJ (Kathryn Prescott) at any cost. Bailey’s adventure through multiple lives is filled with love, friendship and devotion as he and CJ experience joy and heartbreak, music and laughter, and a few really good belly rubs. (C) (2019) (1H 48M) (PG).

IF YOU GO

What: Thursday Night Movies

When: Doors open at 6 p.m., program starts at 7 (or when all seats are filled)

Where: Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

Cost: $2/person donation

Other: Hearing-assisted devices are available; please no food or drink in the theater