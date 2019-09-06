Stage Left presents ‘Always a Bridesmaid’ this month

Surprise theatre showcases comedy that follows four friends

Stage Left Productions, at 11340 W. Bell Road, in Surprise, will open its new production, “Always a Bridesmaid,” with an opening night of 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

The comedy is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, and directed by Kandyce Hughes.

“Four friends have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their Senior Prom: to be in each other’s weddings … no matter what,” a theatre news release describes of the plot. “More than 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life are still making ‘the long walk’ for each other, determined to honor that vow.”

The cast in Surprise includes Shelly Boucher (as Monette), Susan Webster (Libby Ruth), Deborah Lee Hall (Sedalia), Amber Ryan (Charlie), Tracy Burns (Deedra) and Bethany Baca (Kari).

The production runs through Sept. 29. ​​Tickets are $25.

Stage Left Productions, now in its fourth season, is located on the corner of Avenue of The Arts and Bell Road in The Bell Mar Plaza.

The theatre’s box office hours are 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

After “Always a Bridesmaid” the season continues with “The Diary of Anne Frank” (Oct. 11-20), “Comedy of Tenors” (Nov. 1-10), and “A Nice Family Christmas” (Dec. 13-22).

Email tickets@stageleftaz.com, call 623-285-6321 or visit stageleftaz.com .

IF YOU GO

What: “Always a Bridesmaid”

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: Stage Left Productions, 11340 W. Bell Road

Tickets: $25

More Information: Email tickets@stageleftaz.com, call 623-285-6321 or visit stageleftaz.com