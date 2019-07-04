Stage Left in Surprise takes on Neil Simon comedy

Cathy Corbin-Mannino, Cliff Williams, Haiden Ruffino and Nathan Barnhouse star in “God’s Favorite.” [Submitted photo]
‘God’s Favorite’ opens July 12

 

Stage Left Productions, at 11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A, sends up Neil Simon’s comedy “God’s Favorite” with a 7 p.m. show opening night on Friday, July 12.

The production runs through Sunday, July 21.

“Successful businessman Joe Benjamin has admittedly had a wonderful life. He has a successful business selling boxes while living with his family in their beautiful Long Island mansion. Joe, being a devout religious man, attributes all of his success and happiness to the big ‘G’ himself: God,” a theatre’s news release states of the plot. “But when an eccentric messenger from God visits Joe all hell breaks loose. Joe, God’s favorite servant, is being put to the test; he must either renounce his faith in God or suffer severe consequences. The jokes and tests of faith fly fast and furious as Neil Simon spins a contemporary morality tale like no other in this hilarious comedy.”

Tickets are $25. The theatre’s box office is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Stage Left performed its first show in 2016 with a staging of “Exit Laughing” at the Ventana Lakes Yacht Club, 20015 N. 108th Ave., Sun City, before settling into its new home in Surprise.

 

IF YOU GO

What: “God’s Favorite”

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 12; 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14; 7 p.m. Friday, July 19; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

Where: Stage Left, 11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A

Tickets: $25

More Information: Email admin@stageleftaz.com, or call 623-463-7147, or visit stageleftaz.com



