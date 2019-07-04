Stage Left in Surprise takes on Neil Simon comedy

‘God’s Favorite’ opens July 12

Stage Left Productions, at 11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A, sends up Neil Simon’s comedy “God’s Favorite” with a 7 p.m. show opening night on Friday, July 12.

The production runs through Sunday, July 21.

“Successful businessman Joe Benjamin has admittedly had a wonderful life. He has a successful business selling boxes while living with his family in their beautiful Long Island mansion. Joe, being a devout religious man, attributes all of his success and happiness to the big ‘G’ himself: God,” a theatre’s news release states of the plot. “But when an eccentric messenger from God visits Joe all hell breaks loose. Joe, God’s favorite servant, is being put to the test; he must either renounce his faith in God or suffer severe consequences. The jokes and tests of faith fly fast and furious as Neil Simon spins a contemporary morality tale like no other in this hilarious comedy.”

Tickets are $25. The theatre’s box office is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Stage Left performed its first show in 2016 with a staging of “Exit Laughing” at the Ventana Lakes Yacht Club, 20015 N. 108th Ave., Sun City, before settling into its new home in Surprise.

IF YOU GO

What: “God’s Favorite”

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 12; 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14; 7 p.m. Friday, July 19; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

Where: Stage Left, 11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A

Tickets: $25

More Information: Email admin@stageleftaz.com, or call 623-463-7147, or visit stageleftaz.com