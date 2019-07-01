Splash pad opens at Peoria’s Park West shopping center

Park West’s splash pad, at 9744 W. Northern Ave., is now open to the public.

The water feature in the shape of an agave flower, mimicking the redesigned logo of Park West, is at the center of the shopping and entertainment destination, and is one of the main components of Commercial Investment Real Estate (CIRE) Equity’s $4 million renovation of the Peoria shopping center.

“We have always envisioned Park West to evolve into a regional shopping and entertainment destination capable of bringing people together through safe and interactive experiences,” Jill Kobe, director of property management at San Diego based CIRE Equity, stated. “The opening of our splash pad is a major milestone in achieving this. We hope that it becomes a public gathering spot, where meeting new people and reconnecting with friends and neighbors is the norm.”

The amenity is surrounded by tables and chairs for adults to relax while children enjoy water play. The splash pad is open daily, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Park West is planning to add large format yard games and events to the area.

A grand re-opening of the property is scheduled for this fall. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and Orange Theory Fitness have already opened, with Koi Poke, Creamistry, Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker, Jalapeno Inferno, Pita Jungle and FOREVER 21 joining the list soon. Part of the multi-million dollar renovations include wood-lattices, misters and greenery that will line the walkways of the center, creating shade throughout. New monument signs will be at the exits along Northern and 99th avenues, and both sides of the Loop 101 freeways will have Park West signage, complete with tenant information.

Park West is located just off the Loop 101 at Northern Ave. Visit shopparkwest.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

IF YOU GO

What: Splash pad now open

Where: Park West, 9744 W. Northern Ave.

When: Open daily 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

More Information: shopparkwest.com