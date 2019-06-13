Southwest Singers choir bringing patriotic themes to Sun City concert

The Sounds of the Southwest Singers community choir will perform its patriotic-themed Faith & Freedom Concert 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7 at First United Methodist Church in Sun City, 9849 N 105th Ave.

The Sounds of the Southwest Singers is a 125-voice, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit open to anyone who loves to sing, and was founded in March 2010 by director Matt Deller.

The choir just returned from an Alaskan cruise and Seattle concert tour. In May 2020 the Singers will return to Carnegie Hall joining many singers from around the country to form a mass choir. During this performance the mass choir will sing under the direction of Mr. Deller, who will be making his Carnegie Hall directorial debut.

Anyone with a background in song and is interested in performing with the Sounds of the Southwest Singers at Carnegie Hall is invited to contact them for more information. Email ssws@soundsofthesouthwestsingers.com .

The July 7 concert in Sun City is free. After that the group will sing the National Anthem before the Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Visit soundsofthesouthwestsingers.com or follow the Singers on Facebook.

