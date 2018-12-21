‘Smallfoot’ showing at Peoria Food Truck Movie Night

Peoria Food Truck Movie Night goes 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at Paseo Verde Park, 7561 W. Greenway Road.

The event features the 2018 Warner Brothers film “Smallfoot.” The night is free and pet friendly for the whole family. Residents are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Specialty food trucks will be on site, as well as a kids dance party, face painting, balloon Twister, music by DJ Jonny, kids activities, glow fun, an Artisan Market Place, and more. Food is available for purchase, and there is a small cost for face painting/balloon artist.

The event starts at 4, and the movie begins at dusk.

IF YOU GO

What: Peoria Food Truck Movie Night

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5

Where: Paseo Verde Park, 7561 W. Greenway Road

Also: Free admission, pet friendly

More Information: Call 480-0406-1200