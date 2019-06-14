SCW Sizzling Summer Series continues with country trio

County Crossing, a Sun City West trio, has sold out both of its shows as part of the Recreation Centers of Sun City West’s Sizzling Summer Series.

The band performs at 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at the R.H. Johnson Lecture Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd.

Country Crossing was formed more than a year ago with a debut at the “So You Think You Have Talent” program at the Kuentz Recreation Center Courtyard, 14401 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd. Since that time, they have shared their talents at the Lecture Hall, area nursing homes, club events and local libraries.

Country Crossing is a fitting name for the group as they perform contemporary and traditional country tunes, as well as folk, gospel and bluegrass genres. All members of the trio are Sun City West residents. Frank Menolascino is featured on guitar, Darlene Kehler plays bass and Steve Kehler plays mandolin and harmonica, along with providing vocals.

Next up in the Sizzling Summer Series will be Dan McCorison on July 16 at the Stardust Theater.

IF YOU GO

Who: County Crossing

When: 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 25

Where: R.H. Johnson Lecture Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd.

More Information: suncitywest.com