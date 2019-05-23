Residents invited to Sunday Sun City jam session

The Sun City Jam Session continues the first Sunday of each month, and that’s coming up for June.

The event goes 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at The Sun City Country Club, 9433 N. 107th Ave.

The band features Goodyear resident Ray Carter (acoustic bass and vocals), Glendale resident Priscilla Pinches (keyboard and vocals), Sun City resident Jack Lake Jr. (drums and vocals) and Sun City resident Rich La Rose (guitar and vocals), and they perform their brand of pop, blues and jazz.

The jam session is free and open to the public. There is a full bar, dance floor and casual dining available. All music styles and talent levels are welcome.

Residents can bring an instrument or just sing along. Drums, amps and a keyboard are provided.

Call 623-933-1353.

