Reboot band brings country, rock to Sun City

Reboot will perform at The Speakeasy in Sun City on June 15. [Submitted photo]
Live music at The Speakeasy in Sun City continues as spring turns to summer.

Country and classic rock band Reboot play 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at The Speakeasy, 10745 N. Grand Ave., Suite 7.

The foursome, with members hailing from across the Valley, have been together about nine months. They’ll be around the West Valley this summer, with another 7 p.m. gig at The Speakeasy Saturday, July 13, and a show at Stingers in Glendale, 10040 N. 43rd Ave., 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

The band is made up of Garry Hudson (bass) of Phoenix; John Lucas (lead guitar) of Sun City; Sonny McNamee (lead vocals) of Peoria; and Scott Thomas (drums) of Cave Creek.

 

IF YOU GO

Who: Reboot

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: The Speakeasy, 10745 N. Grand Ave., Suite 7, Sun City

More Information: Check out Reboot The Band’s Facebook page



