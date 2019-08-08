ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra planning 4 Sun City stops

2019-20 concert season unveiled

The ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra (PMAZ) will be visiting American Lutheran Church, 17200 N. Del Webb Blvd., in Sun City among its stops during its upcoming 17th season.

Since its founding 17 years ago, PMAZ brings live music to audiences primarily in the North Phoenix area. With almost 100 multigenerational singers and instrumentalists, the group has performed more than 175 times for over 131,000 people. PMAZ is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, and is supported by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.

• Celebrate America — In the first concert of the season, PMAZ presents American music including Broadway, folk tunes, spirituals, and of course patriotic music and a salute to servicemen and women in the piece “Armed Forces: The Pride of America!” Selections include Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Irving Berlin’s “America.”

The show starts 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

• Joy to All the World — PMAZ’s holiday concert includes seasonal music from around the world including a medley of Christmas carols from diverse cultures arranged for choir and orchestra by composer Craig Bohmler of “Mountain Days: The John Muir Musical” and Riders of the Purple Sage fame.

The show starts 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

• Latin Spice — Misa Azteca, a musical oratorio for choir, orchestra, Aztec instruments and Mariachi will be presented in collaboration with the Arizona State University Mariachi ensemble and the Carolyn Eynon Singers. Latin influenced music, including Leroy Anderson’s “Blue Tango” and Cole Porter’s “Night and Day” will round out the program, finishing with the finale from Gilbert and Sullivan’s operetta “The Gondoliers.”

The show starts 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 5.

• Baroque to Bluegrass — PMAZ’s final concert of the season includes “Come Away to the Skies: A High Lonesome Mass” written by Tim Sharp and performed by PMAZ in their 2017 performance at Carnegie Hall. Accompanied by a live bluegrass band, this piece is a combination incorporating the movements of a traditional mass, based on American folk songs, with a bluegrass flavor. The second half of the program will feature small instrumental and vocal ensembles from the Chorale and Orchestra with young guest artists as featured soloists, performing music from the Baroque period to present day.

The show starts 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17.

Ticket prices are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors (65+) and military, $12 for students (16-26), and free for kids 15 and under with a paid adult. Free student rush tickets are available 15 minutes before each performance based on seating availability.

Season tickets for all four concerts are discounted 10 percent.

Visit pmaz.org or call 623-326-5172.

