Players Community Theater to host ‘Phantom’ auditions

By Nancy Rasmussen

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Sun City Players Community Theater has opportunities for men and women singers to fill the cast of its March 2019 musical production of “Phantom of the Country Opera.”

Director Marie Crossley has openings for four female singers and four male singers, as well as a combined ensemble of men and women.

Players encourages all RCSC cardholders interested in participating to audition at 1 or 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Mountain View Recreation Center auditorium, 9749 N. 107th Ave.

“Phantom” tells the story of operatic sensation Chrissy Joseph who leaves a promising career and a devoted boyfriend at La Scala to return to her roots to become a country star. However, in Nashville, she finds an enemy in an aging country western diva, and a mentor in a quiet and observant janitor who is determined to make her country music’s newest star. When mysterious things start happening at the Opry, Chrissy finds out that there’s more going on backstage than she first suspected.

Performance dates are March 15-17, 21-24. Call 623-500-2949 or email Writeonjoy@gmail.com for cast character descriptions, script availability or for more information.

Sun City Players Community Theater is celebrating over 55 years as Sun City’s performance and production community theater. The club is dedicated to excellence in entertainment, offering opportunities for residents to study and experience all facets of theater.

To participate or just be entertained, visit at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month through May at Mountain View Recreation Center.

Editor’s note: Nancy Rasmussen handles publicity for Players Community Theater.

IF YOU GO

What: Auditions for Sun City Players Community Theater’s production of “Phantom of the Country Opera”

When: 1 or 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15

Where: Mountain View Recreation Center auditorium, 9749 N. 107th Ave.

Performance Dates: March 15-17, 21-24

More Information: Mountain View Recreation Center auditorium, , 9749 N. 107th Ave.