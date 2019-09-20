Peoria Film Fest to host cocktail party, screening opening night

‘The Current War: Director’s Cut’ kicks off 4-day festival

The 2nd Annual Peoria Film Fest will open its four-day run next month with a cocktail party followed by a screening of 101 Studios’ “The Current War: Director’s Cut.”

The pre-festival cocktail party begins 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at Modern Round, 8320 W. Mariners Way. Immediately after, attendees will walk over to Harkins Arrowhead Fountains, 16046 N. Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive, to hear opening remarks from Peoria Film Fest executive director Jason Carney at 7:30 p.m.

After the remarks, attendees will watch a screening of “The Current War: Director’s Cut,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Tom Holland, Katherine Waterston and Nicolas Hoult.

“Three brilliant visionaries set off in a charged battle for the future in ‘The Current War: Director’s Cut,’ the epic story of the cutthroat competition that literally lit up the modern world,” a Peoria Film Fest news release states. “Benedict Cumberbatch is Thomas Edison, the celebrity inventor on the verge of bringing electricity to Manhattan with his radical new DC technology. On the eve of triumph, his plans are upended by charismatic businessman George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), who believes he and his partner, the upstart genius Nikolai Tesla (Nicholas Hoult), have a superior idea for how to rapidly electrify America: with AC current. As Edison and Westinghouse grapple for who will power the nation, they spark one of the first and greatest corporate feuds in American history, establishing for future Titans of Industry the need to break all the rules.”

The Peoria Film Fest runs Oct. 10-13 at Harkins Arrowhead Fountains 18, screening a mix of independent and upcoming studio releases. The festival’s schedule and movie titles will be announced soon.

“Last year, we welcomed several gifted film and production companies, and our passion for movies and the power of a good story has only grown,” Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat stated.” I can’t wait to see the talent and creativity that we will experience as we head into this outstanding four-day festival.”

Visit PeoriaFilmFest.com to purchase tickets to opening night.

IF YOU GO

What: Peoria Film Fest opening night cocktail party

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10

Where: Modern Round, 8320 W. Mariners Way

More Information: PeoriaFilmFest.com