Party band to visit Wolfhound stage in Surprise

Frosty & the Silver Tones plug in Sept. 7

Frosty & the Silver Tones perform 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Irish Wolfhound and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104.

Frosty & The Silver Tones is a party band that brings a wide variety of covers and original music. The band songbook includes Lynyrd Skynyrd, John Mayer, Maroon 5, Chris Stapleton, and The Georgia Satellites as well as hits from the 50s to present day.

Jeff Frost, more commonly known as “Frosty,” is the band’s founding member and front man. He has been playing around the Valley.

Guitarist Stephen Kovach has been with the band since the age of 14. He wows crowds and fellow guitarists where ever he plays. He composed and collaborated on much of the material on the Frosty & The Silver Tones CD. Kai Young, the newest member of the band and its bassist, is a classically trained pianist.

Ryan O’Hara is the band’s drummer, and Michael Salazar is a one-man horn section on trombone.

