Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory brings experience to Arrowhead

Arrowhead Towne Center, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, in Glendale, will be the setting for Mt. Hood Territory themes, June 22-23, as the community is invited to experience an Oregon adventure and plan a vacation.

There will be Mt. Hood Territory-themed free items including snow cones featuring huckleberry, blackberry and lavender flavors and Virtual Reality goggles for users to experience a variety of activities in 360 videos.

People can also win a total of 18 different items, including a stuffed alpaca from Marquam Hill Ranch, a small race car from world of Speed motorsports museum, an Oregon Trail-themed “choose-your-own-trail” book with more than 20 possible endings, or goat milk lotion from Boring Goats.

Visit omht.us/win to get a 6-digit code to input in the vending machine during mall hours to receive a random boxed item including a special gift and card with facts about how the item relates to Mt. Hood Territory.

Participants can even win a two-night trip for two for the destination.