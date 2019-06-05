Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory brings experience to Arrowhead

Things To Do, Your Life

Arrowhead Towne Center, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, in Glendale, will be the setting for Mt. Hood Territory themes, June 22-23, as the community is invited to experience an Oregon adventure and plan a vacation.

There will be Mt. Hood Territory-themed free items including snow cones featuring huckleberry, blackberry and lavender flavors and Virtual Reality goggles for users to experience a variety of activities in 360 videos.

People can also win a total of 18 different items, including a stuffed alpaca from Marquam Hill Ranch, a small race car from world of Speed motorsports museum, an Oregon Trail-themed “choose-your-own-trail” book with more than 20 possible endings, or goat milk lotion from Boring Goats.

Visit omht.us/win to get a 6-digit code to input in the vending machine during mall hours to receive a random boxed item including a special gift and card with facts about how the item relates to Mt. Hood Territory.

Participants can even win a two-night trip for two for the destination.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.