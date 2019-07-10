Ol Porch Dog bringing solo gig to Peoria

Ol Porch Dog, aka Larry Kubiayk, performs 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Sunset Bistro at The Lakes, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, in Peoria.

Mr. Kubiayk, a Sun City resident, plays bass with West Valley band Sonoran Blues Rock. As a solo act he performs a wide selection of songs from Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney John Mellancamp and many others. He likes to get his audience involved by singing along, playing tambourine and helping out with interaction on the songs.

Mr. Kubiayk came to the West Valley from Wisconsin and toured the Midwest with his last band Hat Trick from 1990 through 2016. Hat Trick opened for the likes of Jimmy Buffett, Kansas, Electric Light Orchestra, Three Dog Night and Little Texas.

Sunset Bistro is on the Westbrook Village Golf Course and is open to everyone.

