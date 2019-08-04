Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot’ laughs way to Peoria

Show opens at Theater Works in September

The classic “Spamalot” opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Gyder Theater inside Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Dr. The production runs through Sept. 22.

Monty Python’s “Spamalot” is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Like the motion picture, it’s an irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend, but it does differ from the film in many ways. The original 2005 Broadway production, directed by Mike Nichols, received 14 Tony Award nominations, and won in three categories, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs in London.

“Find your grail and experience one of the greatest musicals of the modern age,” Theater Works states in a news release. “Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’, ‘Spamalot’ retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people.”

Tickets range $18-38.Call 623-815-7930.

IF YOU GO

What: “Spamalot”

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Production runs through Sept. 22.

Where: Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Dr.

Tickets: Range $18-38

More Information: Call 623-815-7930