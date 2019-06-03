Milestone appearance coming up for Sun City Stomperz

The Sun City Stomperz Dixieland Band will celebrate its 200th appearance 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Sunset Bistro at the Lakes, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, in Peoria.

The seven-piece band has performed there twice a month since 2010, to audiences who continue to appreciate the Stomperz’ adherence to classic jazz styles of the from 1900 to 1930.

While founder and trombonist Ernie Landes and clarinetist Barry Clapper are the only original members still appearing, the band attracts experienced Dixieland musicians from across the Valley to carry on the tradition.

For the past four years the featured trumpet player has been Dan Reed, famous for his many and varied performances with groups throughout the area, from salsa bands to swing bands, concert bands and philharmonic orchestras.

The band appears on the second and fourth Saturday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunset Bistro.

Call 623-566-1132 or visit suncitystomperz.com .

