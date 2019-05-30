Local band’s singer planning solo set in Peoria

Summer, who sings with Undecided Youth, will play a solo gig June 6 in Peoria. [Special to the Independent]
Summer to play Lucidi Distilling

 

While local band Undecided Youth continues to ascend, playing gigs like the Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood, their lead singer has a solo performance coming up in Peoria.

Summer will perform her one-woman show 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at Lucidi Distilling Co. – Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St. Lucidi features live, local music 6-9 p.m. every Thursday.

Summer is the vocalist for Undecided Youth, who have won Operation Rockstar 2017 plus Alice Cooper’s 2018 Proof Is In The Pudding contest. Undecided Youth’s self-titled EP is available on all online music platforms.

The high-energy rock band from Phoenix mixes a modern sound with a classic rock vibe. Both nights after Summer’s solo set, June 7 and 8, Undecided Youth will play 7 p.m. at Mixteca Mexican Food, at 6731 W. Bell Road, in Glendale.

 

IF YOU GO

Who: Summer

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6

Where: Lucidi Distilling Co. – Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St.

More Information: 623-299-8779



