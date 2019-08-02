Live music at Peoria distillery continues with duo gig

LuMar, a Phoenix-based duo, performs 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Lucidi Distilling Co.-Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St.

Luis Martinez (guitar) and Marah Armenta (vocals) are an acoustic duo whose style ranges from classics of the 50s to today’s top charts in the form of blues, reggae, jazz, funk, R&B, soul, pop, Latin, rock and sometimes even a little country.

When not performing as a duo, Mr. Martinez and Ms. Armenta also perform with local hip-hop group The Stakes, who play all over the Valley.

LuMar provides entertainment for any occasion, such as weddings, corporate events, or restaurants.

Lucidi Distilling Co.-Fire Station No. 1, a craft distillery in the historic Fire Station No. 1 in Old Town Peoria, hosts live music at 6 p.m. every Thursday.

IF YOU GO

Who: LuMar

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15

Where: Lucidi Distilling Co.-Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St.

More Information: Email musicbylumar@gmail.com or visit lumarmusic.com