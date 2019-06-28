Litchfield Park ‘Splash Bash’ to celebrate 4th of July at city pool
A Litchfield Park lifeguard poses for a photo at the Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Old Litchfield Park Road. [Submitted photo]
The City of Litchfield Park will celebrate Independence Day by hosting the annual Fourth of July “Splash Bash” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at the city’s rec center pool at Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Litchfield Park.
“Splash Bash” is an annual community event. Cost for the event is $2 per person, or entry with a valid Litchfield Park pool pass. Children 3 and younger enter free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Email cweaver@litchfield-park.org or call 623-935-9040. Learn more here.
Fourth of JulyLitchfield ParkLitchfield Park Rec Center
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.