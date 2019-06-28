Litchfield Park ‘Splash Bash’ to celebrate 4th of July at city pool

The City of Litchfield Park will celebrate Independence Day by hosting the annual Fourth of July “Splash Bash” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at the city’s rec center pool at Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Litchfield Park.

“Splash Bash” is an annual community event. Cost for the event is $2 per person, or entry with a valid Litchfield Park pool pass. Children 3 and younger enter free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Email cweaver@litchfield-park.org or call 623-935-9040. Learn more here.