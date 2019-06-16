Lake Pleasant to light the sky for annual fireworks show in Peoria

Pleasant Harbor Marina at Lake Pleasant, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd., will host its annual Celebrate America fireworks show 5-11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

Located on the southeastern shores of Lake Pleasant, Pleasant Harbor Marina hosts this annual fireworks show, as well as food trucks, free activities for the kids, including water slides, bounce houses and live music. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission is $20 per vehicle, with coolers and lawn chairs welcome. New this year is a $50 VIP parking pass that provides the closest parking and admission. There is also a $50 reserved boat parking pass available.

Tickets are available online at pleasantharbor.com or at the lake on the day of the event.

Call 623-203-5173 or 928-501-LAKE (5253).

