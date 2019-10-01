Lake Pleasant to host annual Haunted Harbor Trunk N Treat

The annual Haunted Harbor Trunk N Treat in Peoria goes 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd.

The event features a safe and fun environment to trick or treat, a Halloween costume contest, pumpkin patch, a family-friendly lakeside movie (7 p.m. start time), Home Depot kid’s workshop and various food trucks. Although the event is free, there is a $6 entry fee per carload. Bring chairs and a blanket to enjoy the movie.

“Trunk N Treat is a fun and family friendly event,” Pleasant Harbor RV Resort & Marina event coordinator Deneen Ramirez stated. “And, with our scary costume characters wandering about, both kids and adults, will experience the spirit of the season.”

Call 623-203-5173 or visit pleasantharbor.com .

