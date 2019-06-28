Kokomo bringing Latin sounds to Sun City

Kokomo, the musical duo from Phoenix, will perform its mix of pop, rock, R&B and Latin 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City.

Mike Torres and Roger Enrico, as Kokomo, have performed in the Valley for decades and play virtually any style of music.

Guitarist and songwriter Mr. Torres’ lengthy credits include performing with such artists as Michael McDonald, Al DiMeola, Spyro Gyra and the The Miracles; recording his own album of percussive rhythms (Primero); and dates at Las Vegas hotel-casinos and venues throughout the Southwest.

Some of his latest efforts have resulted in a tribute to one of his guitar heroes – the legendary Santana. Mr. Torres’ new show, Evil Waze, captures Santana’s magic with such classics as “Black Magic Woman,” “Oye Como Va,” “Europa” and more.

Mr. Enrico has played with members of Santana, The Coasters, The Drifters, Tierra, Azteca, Jan & Dean, and Keith Carradine. He has also recorded with El Chicano and many others. Also known as “Conga Man,” Mr. Enrico plays a variety of musical instruments such as trumpet, harmonica and flute, and of course his fiery percussion chops.

IF YOU GO

Who: Kokomo

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6

Where: The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave.

More Information: miketorresmusic.com