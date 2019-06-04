‘Jasper In Deadland’ journeys to underworld in Glendale

Show opens June 21 at Brelby

The Brelby Theatre Company, located in Historic Downtown Glendale, is about to present “Jasper in Deadland.”

It’s the story of 16-year-old Jasper, who journeys into the afterlife to rescue his recently deceased best friend, Agnes. But in this version of the hereafter – known as “Deadland,” a hybrid of mythology, religion, and superstition – the dead forget their lives. And so, too, will Jasper, if he can’t get past the seven circles of Deadland, fearsome Cerberus, heavenly Beatrix, mysterious Mr. Lethe, and ultimately himself.

Show dates and times are 7:30 p.m. June 21-22, 28-29, July 5-6; and 2 p.m. June 22-23, 29-39, July 6-7. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N. 58th Dr., in Glendale.

“The story takes the traditional hero’s quest and turns it on its head,” director Shelby Maticic stated. “In a place where you begin to forget the details of your life the second you enter it…how can you stay focused on your end goal? Jasper finds a guide in Gretchen who is quickly drawn to this live boy despite her desires to continue forgetting what her life was like above ground.”

The Arizona premiere of this Off-Broadway musical includes a book by Hunter Foster and Ryan Scott Oliver, with music by Ryan Scott Oliver, and additional orchestrations by Solomon Hoffman.

“It’s a story about the importance of not only seeing the connections and relationships we have in our lives, but cherishing and nurturing them,” Ms. Maticic explains. “And along the journey we get to encounter gods and goddesses from every branch of mythology from Greek to Egyptian while our young duo tries to find their way back and figure out the point of living in the first place.”

“Jasper in Deadland” features music direction by Helen Morris. The cast includes Jack Taylor as Jasper, Falin Ossipinsky as Gretchen/Agnes, and Kevin Fenderson as Mr. Lethe. The ensemble includes Sarah Bary, Jen Gantwerker, Anthony Rozzen, Mackenzie Morgan, Faith Sterling, Eric Evans, Jesse Pike, Allison Foulk, Josh Pike, Hanna Grossenbaucher, Leigh Hager, Tiffany Martinez and Chris Jackson.

IF YOU GO

What: “Jasper in Deadland”

When: 7:30 p.m. June 21-22, 28-29, July 5-6; and 2 p.m. June 22-23, 29-39, July 6-7

Where: Brelby Playhouse, 7154 N. 58th Dr., Glendale

Tickets: $25

More Information: Visit brelby.com