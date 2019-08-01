Inaugural Peoria Country Music Fest coming in October

Lake Pleasant is the scene for music, food, beer, bull riding and more

Pleasant Harbor, The City of Peoria and Dillon’s Restaurant will host the inaugural Peoria Country Music Fest Saturday, Oct. 19 at Lake Pleasant. The event will feature food trucks, a beer garden, live bull riding, a cigar lounge, as well as a variety of lakeside water sport activities.

The Fest runs 2-11 p.m., with gates opening at noon.

Main stage music will feature Hillbilly Deluxe (2-3:30 p.m.), Chad Freeman (4-5:30 p.m.), Josh Roy (6-7:30 p.m.) and Rob West (8-10:30 p.m.).

Advanced online tickets are $15 per person and $5 for kids 12 and under. Tickets purchased at the gate are $20. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available at $45, and include two complimentary drink tickets, one Dillon’s Restaurant meal, and access to a special seating area with a dedicated cash bar.

Tickets are available online at pleasantharbor.com. Ticket prices do not include entry into Pleasant Harbor, which is an additional $10 fee per vehicle for this event.

No coolers or alcohol are allowed. However, unopened plastic water bottles, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

For those wanting a Weekend Experience, camping is available, both full hook-up campsites (electric, water, sewer and Internet access) and dry camping spaces. Showers, convenience store, pool and clubhouse amenities are available to weekend campers at Pleasant Harbor RV Resort.

In addition to the on-site food trucks at Saturday’s event, Dillon’s Bayou Restaurant, located at Pleasant Harbor Marina, is open throughout the weekend and will feature three days of live country music.

“Peoria Country Music Fest is going to showcase some of the best country music around at a one-of-a-kind location,” Bridget Binsbacher, City of Peoria vice mayor, stated. “We are so proud to have beautiful Lake Pleasant in our city with easy access and the perfect spot to kick up your heels for an entire weekend of entertainment and fun.”

For tickets or camping visit pleasantharbor.com or call the Pleasant Harbor events line at 623-203-5173.

IF YOU GO

What: Peoria Country Music Fest

When: 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 (Gates open at noon)

Where: Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd.

Tickets: Adult $15 (advance online tickets), $20 (at gate), $5 kids 12 and under. Parking $10 (per vehicle). VIP Tickets $45 (limited availability)

More Information: pleasantharbor.com or call 623-203-5173