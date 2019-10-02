Halloween Monster Bash ready for Peoria return

Screamin’ good time at city’s annual festival

Peoria’s annual Halloween Monster Bash returns to town 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Peoria Sports Complex,16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Monsters and masked superheroes will roam the complex during the free party.

New to Monster Bash this year is the Sensory Room. This room is a calming, sensory-friendly space for children, teens and adults with sensory processing needs. There will be things like noise-canceling headphones, weighted blankets, plush chairs and soft toys for those who need it. Sensory kits are also available to check out during the event.

Entrance is free, but families are encouraged to bring canned food items to benefit the St. Mary’s/Westside Food Bank Alliance. Unlimited activity/ride wristbands are available for $5. Attendees can also purchase a ropes course ticket for $5. Event activities include inflatables, a rock wall, arts and crafts, carnival-style games, Euro Bungee, Ring of Fire, hayrides, the Dino Crew, and more. There will also be a costume contest for children up to 12 years old. The scariest and most creative costumes will be awarded in each age group.

The Monster Bash will also be a place for kids to trick or treat safely. There will be plenty of free candy throughout the complex. For those children and families managing food allergies, the Teal Pumpkin Program (TPP) is returning to this year’s event. The TPP offers an alternative for kids where candy treats are not an option and can cause life-threatening situations. To signify a safe food home, teal pumpkins are displayed at houses during trick or treating for children who cannot have candy and then an alternative treat is available instead. At the Monster Bash, children are encouraged to carry teal pumpkins or bags and the event staff will have a variety of trick or treat toys, games, and arts and crafts available.

Visit peoriaaz.gov/specialevents or call 623-773-7137.

