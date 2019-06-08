Goodyear singer-songwriter across West Valley this summer

Singer-songwriter Ricky Harris of Goodyear brings acoustic rock, folk, country to spots around the West Valley throughout the month of July.

“He grew up in South Jersey, cutting his teeth on rock and blues,” Mr. Harris’ website states, adding that he regularly performs across the Valley, The Jersey Shore and Rocky Point. “His original music is riddled with east coast upbringing, southern charm, and desert nights.”

Mr. Harris’ catalog includes everything from original tunes like “Another Freakshow” and “Light Up Your Mind” to covers like Pearl Jam’s “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town.”

Check out his music and tour schedule online at iglowmusic.com .

IF YOU GO

Who: Ricky Harris

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at Renaissance Hotel & Spa, 9495 W. Coyote Blvd., Glendale

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 at Renaissance Hotel & Spa, 9495 W. Coyote Blvd., Glendale

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 at Renaissance Hotel & Spa, 9495 W. Coyote Blvd., Glendale

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26 at The Wigwam, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear

More Information: iglowmusic.com