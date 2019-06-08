Goodyear singer-songwriter across West Valley this summer

Singer-songwriter Ricky Harris of Goodyear brings acoustic rock, folk, country to spots around the West Valley throughout the month of July.
“He grew up in South Jersey, cutting his teeth on rock and blues,” Mr. Harris’ website states, adding that he regularly performs across the Valley, The Jersey Shore and Rocky Point. “His original music is riddled with east coast upbringing, southern charm, and desert nights.”
Mr. Harris’ catalog includes everything from original tunes like “Another Freakshow” and “Light Up Your Mind” to covers like Pearl Jam’s “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town.”
Check out his music and tour schedule online at iglowmusic.com .
IF YOU GO
Who: Ricky Harris
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at Renaissance Hotel & Spa, 9495 W. Coyote Blvd., Glendale
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 at Renaissance Hotel & Spa, 9495 W. Coyote Blvd., Glendale
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 at Renaissance Hotel & Spa, 9495 W. Coyote Blvd., Glendale
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 26 at The Wigwam, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear
More Information: iglowmusic.com