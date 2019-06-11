Glendale’s State Farm Stadium hosts Spartan Stadion Race Saturday

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

The Stadion was an ancient Greek running event and an historic, original Olympic Game. It got its name from the storied stadium in which it took place. Now, Spartan brings the event to communities around the world, and there’s a local stop 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive.

All levels are encouraged to take part. No matter your level, set your own personal record. Competitors reach their best potential when teaming up to tackle the three-mile course that features 20 obstacles.