Glendale Main Library hosts stargazing event Monday
Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St. [Submitted photo]
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
Astronomy buffs will love a stargazing event coming up at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St.
Join Tony La Conte inside for a short lecture and discussion, and then, after dark and weather permitting, telescopes will be placed in front of the library for viewing the night sky.
And it’s free for the whole family.
Call 623-930-3573.
Glendale librarystargazing
