Glendale Main Library hosts free stargazing event June 10

Check out ‘Backyard Stargazing for Everyone’ from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 10 at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St.

Free for the whole family. Join Tony La Conte inside for a short lecture and discussion. Then, after dark, weather permitting, telescopes will be placed in front of the library for viewing the night sky. Call 623- 979-1393.