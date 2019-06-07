Glendale Main Library hosts free stargazing event June 10
Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St. [Submitted photo]
Check out ‘Backyard Stargazing for Everyone’ from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 10 at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St.
Free for the whole family. Join Tony La Conte inside for a short lecture and discussion. Then, after dark, weather permitting, telescopes will be placed in front of the library for viewing the night sky. Call 623- 979-1393.
GlendaleGlendale library
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.