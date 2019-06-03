Glendale library June events include writer talks, cooking workshops, close-up animal encounters

The following featured activities are offered by the Glendale Public Library in June. Locations include the Main Library (5959 W. Brown St.), the Foothills Library (19055 N. 57th Ave.), the Velma Teague Library (7010 N. 58th Ave.), and the new Heroes Regional Park Library (6075 N. 83rd Ave.). All library programs are free. Click here To view many more programs and events, or to sign up for a program which requires registration, please visit . For more information, please call 623-930-3600.

FOOTHILLS LIBRARY

19055 N. 57th Ave.

FOOTHILLS LIBRARY ADULT

ǂǂDidgeridoo: Music and More from the Land Down Under. Take a musical journey to Australia and beyond, performed on an assortment of didgeridoos and percussion instruments played in modern style, mixing fast-paced rhythms with relaxing soundscapes and organic sound effects. Wednesday, June 12, 6:30-8 p.m. Roadrunner Room.

Medicines and Your Mouth. Did you know that 25 percent of adults take three or more prescription medications that could cause oral side effects? Learn how to find the balance between staying current with these medications and safeguarding your oral health. Presented by Eugenia Roberts, D.D.S. and Denise Mills, D.D.S. of Midwestern University. Tuesday, June 18, 6:30-8 p.m. Roadrunner Room.

*Writer in Residence Workshop: Writing for the Real World. Good writing can make all the difference when it comes to getting the job, making the sale, or even being accepted into college. But, in today’s world of memes and text messaging, it can be tricky knowing how best to represent yourself in written communications. Learn practical tips for writing effective emails, letters and essays at this workshop presented by Writer in Residence Amy K. Nichols. Wednesday, June 19, 6-8 p.m. Roadrunner Room.

*Cooking with Chef Larry: Perfect Parfaits! From retro, Jell-O-crazed creations, to elegant European desserts, parfaits are perfect for an afternoon delight! Enjoy samples of chocolate, caramel, raspberry and coffee parfaits at this delicious event! Presented by Certified Culinary Educator Larry Canepa. Wednesday, June 26, 6:30-8 p.m. Roadrunner Room.

FOOTHILLS LIBRARY TEEN (ages 12-18)

ǂǂSolar Robots. Take this awesome opportunity to create your very own working solar robot! All supplies are provided. Registration is required. Wednesday, June 5, 6-7 p.m. Hummingbird Room.

Tiny Space Jars. Come hang out with us and create your very own tiny piece of space to take home! Registration is required. Wednesday, June 12, 6-7 p.m. Storytime Room.

Anime and Manga Pizza & Pages. Revamped for Summer 2019! Do you love manga? How about anime? We’ve got the book group for you! Come discuss My Hero Academia and watch the first episode of the anime, all while eating pizza! Wednesday, June 26, 6-7 p.m. Storytime Room.

FOOTHILLS LIBRARY YOUTH

H2O Magic Show. This water-themed magic show is guaranteed to captivate your attention while teaching you at the same time. We call this “edutaining!” Attendees will learn about the water cycle and water conservation. This show is sponsored by the Glendale Water Services Department – Conservation and Sustainable Living Division to encourage our water customers to be water wise. Tickets will be given to people in line in the Youth Department at 1:45 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2-3 p.m. Roadrunner Room.

Galaxy Hunters! This S.T.E.M.-based program is designed for children going into grades 1 to 5. Each week we will offer activities that enhance children’s imagination and creativity while they actively learn about the solar system and have fun! Activities include a Cardboard Challenge (6/6), The Milky Way (6/13), The Universe and Beyond (6/20) and Robotics (6/27). Children under age 8 may want to attend the Robotics session with a parent in case they need help. Kids who are going into kindergarten should sign up for our Pre-K Space Camp in July. Registration is required for all sessions except the Cardboard Challenge. Thursday, June 6, 13, 20 & 27, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Roadrunner Room.

Phoenix Zoo. Outreach specialists from the Phoenix Zoo will provide up-close animal experiences with a select group of invertebrates, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals. Let’s get inspired by the wonders of our earth and the animals with whom we share it. Tickets will be given to people in line in the Youth Department at 1:45 p.m. This show is sponsored by the Deer Valley Unified School District Family Resource Center. Monday, June 10, 2-3 p.m. Roadrunner Room.

*Deb’s Dragons. You won’t want to miss this fun, interactive program where you will learn about a variety of desert creatures. You can even hold them in your hand, though contact with animals is optional. Required tickets will be distributed from the Youth Department on a first-come, first-served basis to those in line at 1:45 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2-3 p.m. Roadrunner Room.

*Arizona’s Singing Cowboy: Gary Sprague. Gary Sprague, Arizona’s Singing Cowboy, shares your favorite western songs, cowboy poetry, tall tales, and Arizona history while bringing his special guest horse, Dusty, into the library! Required tickets will be distributed from the Youth Department on a first-come, first-served basis to those in line at 1:45 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2-3 p.m. Roadrunner Room.

MAIN LIBRARY

5959 W. Brown St.

MAIN LIBRARY ADULT

*Writer in Residence: One-on-One Consultation. Register for an appointment with YA science fiction author Amy K. Nichols for expert advice on your writing. Dates and times vary; please visit bit.ly/mainwriterjune for details.

*Documenting Oral History. Historiographer and author Dr. Yuvonne C. Brooks will present the terms, procedures and specifics of oral history. A variety of data-gathering methods will be introduced, including structured questions and stream of consciousness. Be prepared to participate in a highly interactive, thought-provoking workshop. Dr. Brooks is the author of Montana Cowboy: Walter B. Woodcock – Oral History. Registration is required. Saturday, June 1, 1-3 p.m. Creative Space.

*Backyard Stargazing for Everyone. Free and fun for the entire family! Join Tony La Conte inside for a short lecture and discussion. Then, after dark, weather permitting, telescopes will be placed in front of the library for viewing the night sky. For more information, call 623-979-1393. This program is presented as part of the Discovery and Exploration Backpack project. Monday, June 10, 7-9 p.m. Auditorium.

Glendale Coffeehouse. Enjoy live acoustic music performed by local musicians. This month, Red Rock Crossing Band will share their off-the-hook harmonies and unique arrangements of everything from bluegrass and country to rock and pop. Thursday, June 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Auditorium.

*Artistry Workshop: Old Books with New Purpose! Take an old book and repurpose it into a fun “keepsake” book! Presented by Tammy Nowatzki. Registration is required. Tuesday, June 18, 6-7:30 p.m. Creative Space.

*Chef Larry: Camp Food Cooking Class. Chef Larry Canepa will share his ideas for planning and preparing delicious, uncomplicated and healthy meals when camping. Samples will be provided. Registration is required. Thursday, June 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Large Meeting Room.

ǂǂLive @ the Library: CAFE Flutes. CAFE (Central Arizona Flute Ensemble) is a seven-member flute choir that produces a wide spectrum of musical textures by playing instruments that range from the traditional piccolo to the rare 10-foot- long contrabass flute. Their concert will include patriotic and folk song medleys, golden oldies, whimsical pieces, jazz standards, and familiar classical melodies. Thursday, June 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Auditorium.

MAIN LIBRARY TEEN (ages 12-18)

Newspaper Shoes Craft Competition! Teams will compete to create the best newspaper shoe. The only rule is that it fits one of your teammates AND can slip on and off! Monday, June 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Large Meeting Room.

ǂǂ“Happy Little Trees” Canvas Painting. Make like Bob Ross and paint “happy little trees” in this instructor-led painting class for teens. All supplies are provided. Registration is required. Monday, June 17, 6-7:30 p.m. Large Meeting Room.

MAIN LIBRARY YOUTH

Girl Scout Fun! This unique interactive camp offers hands-on activities that correspond to real-life applications through cooperative learning. Both Scouts and non-Scouts are welcome; as part of the program, each girl becomes a Girl Scout. Space is limited at this event for girls, ages 6-17. Please register separately for each day. This program is provided by the Arizona Cactus-Pine Girl Scout Council. Monday, June 3 through Thursday, June 6, 3-4:15 p.m. Large Meeting Room.

*Arizona Science Center – Ecology Night! All ages are invited to kick off the summer with the Arizona Science Center’s Science on Wheels activities. The Glendale Conservation and Water Department will also be on hand with fun ecology- related activities. Get to know the natural world with various hands-on activities aimed to raise awareness about our environment and its inhabitants. Step into the shoes of an ecologist as you examine evidence of life, study adaptations, and explore natural resources! This program is presented as part of the Discovery and Exploration Backpack project. Thursday, June 6, 6-8 p.m. Large Meeting Room.

Wild Wednesday: Alien UFO Craft. While this first-come, first-served craft program is designed for ages 5-11, younger children may attend if accompanied by an adult. Larger groups must bring one adult for every five children that attend. Wednesday, June 12, 4-5 p.m. Storytime Room.

*Wildlife World Zoo! We’re excited to welcome some feathery, scaly and furry ambassadors (plus their human companion!) from Wildlife World Zoo to talk about the amazing ways they can adapt to a variety of circumstances, ranging from keeping cool in 100-degree heat to managing life in a pitch-black cave. This program explains the different specialized body parts that animals have to help them survive in the environments where they naturally live. This program is presented as part of the Discovery and Exploration Backpack project. Thursday, June 13, 2-3 p.m. Auditorium.

Jungle Jill. Have an animal encounter with Jungle Jill in an informational and interactive program for all ages! Sponsored by the Peoria Unified School District Family Resource Centers. Saturday, June 15, 2-3 p.m. Auditorium.

Underwater FantaSEA: An Artful Tales Experience! This first-come, first-served, guided early art and literacy program for preschoolers is led by staff from the I.D.E.A. Museum. The program includes a storytime and a hands-on, process- oriented art activity based on the theme of the book The Pout-Pout Fish, by Deborah Diesen. There is also a movement and music aspect in which the kids engage in singing and general wiggly fun. Sponsored by the Peoria Unified School District Family Resource Center. Tuesday, June 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Large Meeting Room.

Rocket Science with The Fly Guy! It’s the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon. What better way to celebrate than by learning all about the science of rocketry? Aeronautic expert Gary Alpert, The Fly Guy, presents a hands-on program giving kids between the ages of 5-11 an opportunity to assemble rockets and perform a test launch to admire their flying masterpieces! Wednesday, June 19, 4-5 p.m. Large Meeting Room.

ǂǂTaiko Drumming. Families are invited to experience the joy of making music with Eileen Morgan and her Japanese Taiko drumming. This interactive event is both a performance and hands-on introduction to this ancient art form, incorporating rhythm, movement, language and teamwork. While this first-come, first-served program is designed for children ages 5-11, younger children may attend if accompanied by an adult. Larger groups must bring one adult for every five children that attend. Thursday, June 20, 2-3 p.m. Auditorium.

**Arizona Broadway Theatre: Madagascar. Actors, costumes and props…oh my! Award-winning theater troupe Arizona Broadway Theatre for Young Audiences is bringing its show to the library. Madagascar is the perfect way to introduce your kids to the magic of live performance! Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip-hip- Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting Penguins as they bound on stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime.

This program is geared for school-aged children, but younger kids are welcome if accompanied by an adult. Wednesday, June 26, 4-5 p.m. Auditorium.

Paper Bag Puppets: Madagascar. Catch Arizona Broadway Theatre’s performance of Madagascar here at the Main Library on June 26, then visit us to make Madagascar-themed paper bag puppets! Get creative and make a couple of creations from this lovable menagerie, including Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip-hip- Hippo, and Skipper the Penguin! While this first-come, first-served program is designed for ages 5-11, younger children may attend if accompanied by an adult. Larger groups must bring one adult for every five children that attend. Thursday, June 27, 2-3 p.m. Large Meeting Room.

VELMA TEAGUE LIBRARY

7010 N. 58th Ave.

VELMA TEAGUE LIBRARY ALL-AGES SPECIAL EVENT

*Stargazing with Focus Astronomy! Focus Astronomy will bring the night sky closer to the library during this special event for all ages. Drop by to get an up-close look at a collection of actual meteorites and attend a fascinating astronomy presentation. Kids and teens can create out-of-this-world crafts. Then, head outside to view the stars through high- powered telescopes while enjoying the music of the Glendale Summer Band! This program is part of the Discovery and Exploration Backpack project. Thursday, June 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

VELMA TEAGUE LIBRARY ADULT

Yes, You Can! Look Younger Naturally. Bilingual nutrition specialist Debbie Polisky will lead an interactive workshop that discusses how certain foods and combinations of natural ingredients can enhance your natural youthful glow. Provided in part by UnitedHealthcare, this program takes place during Drop-in Fridays for Seniors. Friday, June 14, 10:15-11:15 a.m.

*Arts and Crafts Corner: Sketching Basics. Learn to sketch the outdoors and nature with local artist Maygin Wheatley, who will give you the tools and techniques you need to begin sketching comfortably. This program is presented as part of the Discovery and Exploration Backpack project. Registration is required. Saturday, June 15, 1-2:30 p.m.

Medicare 101. Whether you are approaching Medicare age or trying to plan your future, Jesse Barron and Art Nieto, working with UnitedHealthcare, will teach you what you need to know. Special guest Debbie Polisky, a bilingual nutrition specialist, will contribute fun natural recipes for you to take home. This program takes place during Drop-in Fridays for Seniors. Friday, June 21, 10:15-11:15 A.M.

*Arts and Crafts Corner: Nature and Landscape Photography Hints. Learn some tips on taking interesting landscape and nature photographs from librarian and amateur photographer Judy Coon. Each participant will receive a 4×6 wooden frame to decorate during the presentation, fill with one of her original photos, and take home. Registration is required. Saturday, June 22, 1-4 p.m.

*Ballroom Dance Classes. Learn the basics of dances, including waltz, rumba, foxtrot and swing, and then practice your dance steps at this fun workshop taught by instructor Betty Jo Gregolynskyj. Space is limited and registration is required. Registering in pairs is recommended. This program is presented as part of the Creative Aging project. Monday, June 24, 1-3 p.m.

*Arts and Crafts Corner: Open Container Terrarium. Create your own open container terrarium and learn the basics of terrarium maintenance. This program is presented as part of the Creative Aging project. Registration is required. Saturday, June 29, 1-3 p.m.

VELMA TEAGUE LIBRARY TEEN (ages 12-18)

ǂSongwriting Classes for Teens. The Phoenix Conservatory of Music invites teens to take a songwriting journey using free cloud-based software in these five classes. Week to week attendance is highly suggested. Registration is required. Monday, June 3, 10, 17, July 1 & 8, 6-7 p.m.

Teen Craft: Painter’s Tape Art. Create unique paintings using painter’s tape and paint! All supplies provided. Registration is required. Saturday, June 8, 1-3 p.m.

VELMA TEAGUE LIBRARY YOUTH

ǂǂDino Crew! Dino Crew will bring the past to the present with this extraordinary opportunity to get up-close and personal with amazingly realistic animatronic dinosaurs. Kids of all ages and their families are invited to participate in this unforgettable experience. Wednesday, June 12, 2-3 p.m.

*Getting Crafty with Miss Janet: Paracord Bracelets. Come and join in the fun! Create a cool craft to keep or give as a gift! Crafters younger than 6 years old will need an adult helper. All supplies provided. Thursday, June 13, 4-5 p.m.

H2O Magic Show with Richard Steele. This water-themed magic show is guaranteed to amaze! Learn about the water cycle and water conservation through mesmerizing illusions performed by the incredible Richard Steele. This show is sponsored by the Glendale Water Services Department – Conservation and Sustainable Living Division to encourage our water customers to be water wise. Wednesday, June 19, 2-3 p.m.

ǂWorld Music Family Classes. Join Phoenix Conservatory of Music Teaching Artists to discover and celebrate music from around the world in these family-friendly programs that include song, dance, a music craft and a story! This program will feature jazz with Pete Pancrazi. Free for all ages, including small children, siblings, and parents/caregivers. Thursday, June 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oversized Family Game Fun! Kids, ages 5-11, and their families are invited to an afternoon of larger-than-life game fun featuring jumbo bowling, king-sized checkers, mucho mancala, a giant pizza toss and more! Each time you win a game, you’ll receive an entry ticket for the grand prize drawing at the end of the event. Wednesday, June 26, 2-3 p.m.

HEROES REGIONAL PARK LIBRARY

6075 N. 83rd Ave.

HEROES REGIONAL PARK LIBRARY ADULT

Heroes Library 101. Learn all about library services, signing up for a library card, and managing your library account, plus interesting facts about your new library’s history and artwork. Did you know you can download or stream movies, music, comics, eBooks and audiobooks from the library website? If you haven’t been to the library in a while, reintroduce yourself today! Monday, June 3, 6-7 PM; Wednesday, June 5, 2-3 p.m. Yucca Room.

Book Buzz. Grab your favorite book and join us for an amazing book chat! Share your favorite genres, reading experiences, and real or fictional characters. Discover new possibilities for your next reading adventure. Learn about NoveList Plus, a great tool for readers which is available on our website. What will you read next? Tell us all about it at our next Book Buzz! Registration is requested. Thursday, June 13, 2-3 p.m. Yucca Room.

ǂǂCanvas Painting. Learn to paint on an 8×10 canvas board while instructors assist with step-by-step directions. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required. Monday, June 24, 6-8 p.m. Yucca Room.

*Writer in Residence: Getting to the Heart of Your Superhero. Wonder Woman. Batman. Doctor Strange. Everyone loves a good hero. In this workshop with Writer in Residence Amy K. Nichols, we’ll get to the heart of what makes a hero tick and discuss how to turn any two-dimensional character into a 3D hero your readers will love to cheer on. Registration is required. Wednesday, June 26, 6-8 p.m. Yucca Room.

HEROES REGIONAL PARK LIBRARY TEEN (ages 12-18)

Teen Library Council. If you like pizza, dogs, and friends, then come hang with us to eat pizza, make toys for dogs, and help us plan future teen activities. Bring old T-shirts if you have them. Wednesday, June 12, 6-7:30 p.m. Yucca Room.

*Writer in Residence: Getting to the Heart of Your Superhero. Wonder Woman. Batman. Doctor Strange. Everyone loves a good hero. In this workshop with Writer in Residence Amy K. Nichols, we’ll get to the heart of what makes a hero tick and discuss how to turn any two-dimensional character into a 3D hero your readers will love to cheer on. Registration is required. Wednesday, June 26, 6-8 p.m. Yucca Room.

HEROES REGIONAL PARK LIBRARY YOUTH

ǂǂThe Craig Davis Magic and Juggling Show. Craig Davis masterfully performs to children and adults alike, firing imaginations and allowing them to create magic right beside him. His fast-moving, energetic presentation includes amazing magic, unbelievable juggling, and even a trained parrot! Craig draws everyone in, while weaving this theme into his performance: “When you read, you can learn anything, even magic.” Registration is required. Tuesday, June 18, 2-3 p.m. Yucca Room.

*This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

**This performance is funded by the City of Glendale’s Performing Arts Partnership Program.

ǂThis program is funded in part by the City of Glendale through the Centerline Arts & Cultural Initiative.

ǂǂThis program is made possible through the Reciprocal Borrowing agreement and is funded by the Maricopa County Library District.

Editor’s note: The above was republished from a city of Glendale news release.