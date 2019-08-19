Glendale classic car show to raise money for female Veterans

The Combat Dolls are hosting a fundraising car show Sept. 15 at Kimmyz On Greenway in Glendale. [John Sparks/Special to Independent Newsmedia]
Music, vintage rides, Combat Dolls lead the party

 

Combat Dolls are teaming up with Kimmyz On Greenway Rock and Roll Bar & Grill, 5930 W. Greenway Rd., to host car show benefiting Veterans First Ltd. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

“Preventing homelessness and stabilizing lives among our Women Veterans while providing referrals, resources and information to all Veterans, their families and caregivers,” the nonprofit says of its mission at veteransfirstltd.org .

Proceeds from the car show will benefit the Veterans First Hand Up Program, which assists with rent, utilities, food, bus passes, vision care/glasses and other necessities for women Veterans and their families.

The Combat Dolls will also raise money for this cause. The Dolls are a 501(c)(3) non-profit pinup organization, made up of creative and outgoing girls who are dedicated to “fighting a different war to help support those who serve our country,” according to combatdolls.org .

Visit combatdolls.org for car show registration fees for vehicles and vendors.

 

IF YOU GO

What: Combat Dolls Car Show benefiting Veterans First LTD

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Where: Kimmyz On Greenway Rock and Roll Bar & Grill, 5930 W. Greenway Rd.

More Information: combatdolls.org



