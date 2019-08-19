Glendale classic car show to raise money for female Veterans

Music, vintage rides, Combat Dolls lead the party

Combat Dolls are teaming up with Kimmyz On Greenway Rock and Roll Bar & Grill, 5930 W. Greenway Rd., to host car show benefiting Veterans First Ltd. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

“Preventing homelessness and stabilizing lives among our Women Veterans while providing referrals, resources and information to all Veterans, their families and caregivers,” the nonprofit says of its mission at veteransfirstltd.org .

Proceeds from the car show will benefit the Veterans First Hand Up Program, which assists with rent, utilities, food, bus passes, vision care/glasses and other necessities for women Veterans and their families.

The Combat Dolls will also raise money for this cause. The Dolls are a 501(c)(3) non-profit pinup organization, made up of creative and outgoing girls who are dedicated to “fighting a different war to help support those who serve our country,” according to combatdolls.org .

Visit combatdolls.org for car show registration fees for vehicles and vendors.

IF YOU GO

What: Combat Dolls Car Show benefiting Veterans First LTD

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Where: Kimmyz On Greenway Rock and Roll Bar & Grill, 5930 W. Greenway Rd.

More Information: combatdolls.org