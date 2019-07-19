Gila River Arena hosts free showing of ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Saturday morning
Gila River Arena in Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District. [Independent Newsmedia File photo]
Get out of the heat and into a summer flick with a free showing of “Monsters, Inc.” at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave. in Glendale.
The Coyotes are inviting all fans enjoy the movie on the arena’s 24-foot by 42-foot video board.
Click here for more information. Call 480-563-7825.
Gila River Arena
