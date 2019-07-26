Ghostlight Theatre season tickets on sale now

Ghostlight Theatre this summer hosted a stage reading of its original work “The Price Of Destiny.” [Special to Independent Newsmedia]
Sun City West stage will celebrate 10th season

 

Season tickets are on sale now for Ghostlight Theatre’s 2019-20 season.

The Sun City West stage, located at 13541 W. Camino Del Sol, will celebrate its 10th anniversary season in 2019-20.The new season will feature six shows: “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow: A Live Radio Broadcast,” “Little Nell,” “Alzheimer’s The Musical,” “Art,” and “Moby Dick The Musical.”

Season tickets are $120 for all six shows. Individual show tickets are $20 apiece.

Visit the online box office at ghostlightaz.com .

First up is the classic “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which will run Sept. 12-22.

“A drama critic learns on his wedding day that his beloved aunts are homicidal maniacs, and that insanity runs in his family in this comedy classic,” the theatre states. Rehearsals are already under way.

Email admin@ghostlightaz.com or call 623-252-5127.

Ghostlight Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

 

IF YOU GO

What: Ghostlight Theatre 2019-20 season

When: First show, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” opens Thursday, Sept. 12

Where: 13541 W. Camino Del Sol

More Information: Email admin@ghostlightaz.com or call 623-252-5127



