Ghostlight Theatre earns 6 ariZoni nominations

5 nods for Sun City West production ‘Merry Cashmas’

Ghostlight Theatre, at 13541 W. Camino del Sol, earned six ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence nominations.

The ariZoni Theatre Awards is a not-for-profit organization devoted to promoting the visibility and growth of theatre in the Valley.

“Merry Cashmas,” a holiday production written and directed by Helene Benigno and Derek Davenport, earned a nomination for Best Overall Production in a Youth Musical. Brenda Goodenberger earned a Best Director (Musical) for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Ms. Benigno and Mr. Davenport earned a co-Best Director for Youth Play nomination for “Merry Cashmas.”

“Merry Cashmas” brought Julian Mena a nomination for Actor in a Major Role for Youth Play; and Actor in a Supporting Role Youth Play nominations for Roman Mena and Steven Pleasants.

ariZoni will release details about the ceremony for nominees very soon.

Ghostlight is in rehearsals for the first production in its upcoming 10th anniversary season. The classic “Arsenic and Old Lace” will open the 2019-20 season Sept. 12-22.

Individual show and season tickets available at ghostlightaz.com or by calling 1-800-595-4849.

IF YOU GO

What: “Arsenic and Old Lace”

When: Sept. 12-22

Where: Ghostlight Theatre, 13541 W. Camino del Sol

Tickets: $20

More Information: Visit ghostlightaz.com or call 1-800-595-4849