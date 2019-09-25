Food truck party comes to Goodyear Ballpark Saturday

The (Food Truck) Round Up goes 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way.

The Roundup is a food truck party with more than 50 of the best food trucks in the Valley, live local music, a selection of beer, wine and cocktails, activities and a kids zone. Bring the whole family.

Admission to The Roundup is free, and every dollar spent on adult beverages, as well as a portion of food proceeds, goes directly to great West Valley charities.