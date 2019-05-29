Family drama sent up in new Stage Left show

‘Other Desert Cities’ opens in Surprise June 7

Stage Left Productions opens the curtain on its latest show, “Other Desert Cities,” at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7 at its theatre, 11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A, Surprise.

The six-show production runs through Sunday, June 16.

Stage Left sums up its latest work as “a family that lies together, stays together.”

“Brook Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history — a wound they don’t want reopened,” the theatre describes of the story. “In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.”

The cast includes Shari Watts (Polly Wyeth), Elizabeth Broeder (Brooke Wyeth), CD Macaulay (Lyman Wyeth), Eric Bond (Trip Wyeth) and Shelly Boucher (Silda Grauman).

The production features 7 p.m. shows June 7-8 and June 14-15 in addition to 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, June 9 and Sunday, June 16.

Tickets are $25. The theatre’s box office is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Stage Left performed its first show in 2016 with a staging of “Exit Laughing” at the Ventana Lakes Yacht Club, 20015 N. 108th Ave., Sun City, before settling into its new home in Surprise.

IF YOU GO

What: “Other Desert Cities”

When: 7 p.m. shows June 7-8 and June 14-15; 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, June 9 and Sunday, June 16

Where: Stage Left Productions, 11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A, Surprise

Tickets: $25

More Information: Email admin@stageleftaz.com or call 623-463-7147